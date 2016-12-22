Daily Digest

Daily Digest: Santa’s sweating

Good morning and happy Thursday.

1. Out of the nine young Twin Cities men who were sentenced last month as part of the nation’s largest ISIS conspiracy case, Guled Omar, who was at one point the group’s leader, received the harshest penalty — a prison sentence of 35 years. He may also be the most complex figure among his friends, a potentially dangerous stew of charisma and cunning. But to Omar and the people who believe in him, it was his sense of idealism and empathy, along with his troubled past, that drove him to want to join a terror group notorious for its cold-blooded executions. (MPR News)

2. When a college student is sexually assaulted, the student’s most likely chance at justice is often through the school’s administrative process. That’s because the burden of proof for punishing perpetrators of sexual violence is significantly different in schools’ internal processes than in the courts. When the University of Minnesota suspended 10 football players after investigating alleged sexual assaults that a prosecutor declined to charge, it illustrated how schools’ investigatory and disciplinary practices can sanction perpetrators more readily than police and courts. (MPR News)

3. Changes to the state’s drug sentencing laws went into effect earlier this year were designed to lighten up on addicts and increase penalties for drug dealers. The laws also attempted to address the racial disparities and overcrowded prisons. The state sentencing guidelines commission is now considering whether the changes should apply to people who were convicted before the changes took effect. Some say they should; others say the Legislature never intended the changes to be retroactive. (Star Tribune)

4.  Another candidate has entered the race for Minneapolis mayor. It’s state Rep. Raymond Dehn, DFL-Minneapolis. As a teenager he was addicted to drugs and convicted of a felony. He was later pardoned and as a legislator worked to help felons get their lives back together. (Star Tribune)

5. Temperatures in the Arctic today are expected to be 27 degrees above normal. In the middle of last month parts of the Arctic were more than 35 degrees Fahrenheit higher than average, and at the North Pole itself, mean temperatures for the month were 23 degrees above normal. On Wednesday, researchers released a study linking the abnormally high Arctic temperatures to human-caused climate change. From this piece: “A warm episode like the one we are currently observing is still a rare event in today’s climate,” said one of the researchers, Friederike E.L. Otto, a senior scientist at the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford in Britain. “But it would have been an extremely unlikely event without anthropogenic climate change.” (New York Times)

The Digest is going to take a rest for the holidays. It will return on Jan. 3, just in time for the start of the legislative session and the new session of Congress. Thanks so much for reading and following all our coverage at MPR News. Have a merry Christmas, happy Hanukkah, and a blessed and happy new year.

  • tiffiny vanvorken

    #1 Can you imagine what is tearing a 21 year old Muslims’ heart apart that causes him (her) to want to blow up the western civilization?
    I have done extensive research on this. Yet, because it is not possible to document research as normally is done, I have been called a racist, crazy, etc,etc.
    In a nutshell here are my conclusions..
    From age 1, the kid is taught (brainwashed) the Islam religion. The precepts that sinks in to the kid’s being is the “conduct” of a Muslim. No drinking, No smoking, No dancing, No drugs,No sex before marriage, cover up clothes(women) (stone women who don’t),
    and all the other “no fun, non- Western” type of activities. Then from age 1 to 21 pray 5 times a day to reinforce those morals.
    From about 16-17 the kid sees on tv, internet, etc, Westerners doing all the things that has been hammered into his head by his parents and culture that is forbidden.. The young adult dispises what the Westerners are doing, but sees them smiling and enjoying themselves. (secretly) He becomes curious over the next few years and goes to some clubs and has some drinks, sees some other Muslims enjoying themselves.
    He goes home and is discussted with himself for doing what he did and prays to Allah for forgiveness. A few days later he gets the urge to go out again. this happens over and over for a few years. The fun, drinking, sex, partying. it tears him up. Meanwhile he is online with the “radical” Muslims telling him how corrupt he is, etc. and he better do something about it.
    you can imagine the rest of the story.
    Most Muslims don’t do anything radical. They just harbor the hate for the Western way of life(non Islam).
    For the Muslims to change, it has to begin at home. The parents must teach the children that it is ok to be a Westerner. .
    If that does not happen The Muslims will continue to harbor the hate and some will become terrorists to show their hate. Terrorists are not born terrorists

    • wjc

      Most everything you say applies to any criminal. Treat terrorists like criminals. Average Muslims are not criminals, and shouldn’t be treated as such just because you don’t like their religion.

    • Paul Weimer

      So, since kids are “taught (brainwashed) the Islam religion.”, and Muslims “harbor the hate for the Western way of life(non Islam).” do you suppose all Muslims should be forcibly converted to Zoroastrianism, or Hinduism or Christianity? If their parents are already brainwashed themselves, how can they “Teach the children that is ok to be a Westerner” if they themselves harbor that hate?

    • Fred

      In the case of the Somalis most came here because they didn’t have a functioning government and we can’t deport them for the same reason. They have had tribal conflicts which haven’t been explained well by the Western press. Their problems could go back to colonialism, Mussolini trying to re-build the Roman Empire, World War I, or before.